Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 166 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THG. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $123.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average of $129.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $138.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

