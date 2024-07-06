Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,691,000 after purchasing an additional 72,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,885,000 after purchasing an additional 39,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,520,000 after purchasing an additional 100,150 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.71. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.38 and a 52 week high of $121.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.