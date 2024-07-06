SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of SLM worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SLM by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in SLM by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SLM by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Stock Down 2.6 %

SLM stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

