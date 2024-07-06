Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.01 Million Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,854 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after buying an additional 207,341 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at about $4,252,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 188,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 82,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,293,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of OZK stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OZK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

