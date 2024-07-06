Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.98 Million Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of GATX worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,055.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,055.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $133.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.33. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Separately, Susquehanna increased their price target on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

