Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.92 Million Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in FirstCash by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FirstCash by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in FirstCash by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $102.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.04 and a 200-day moving average of $116.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $133.64.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.29%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

