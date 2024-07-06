Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.11% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,320,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 318,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 413,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 53,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.54 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VNO shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

