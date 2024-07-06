Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 1,578.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 168,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 158,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,758 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Perrigo by 3,796.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 582,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,736,000 after purchasing an additional 567,274 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,417,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Perrigo by 20.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,780,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 472,245 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Stock Down 2.9 %

PRGO stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 1,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

