M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 45,783 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $146.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $156.65.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTB

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.