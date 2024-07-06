Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.68

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.68 and traded as low as $29.92. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 772 shares traded.

Internet Initiative Japan Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $504.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

