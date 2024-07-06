Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 705 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,421.51 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,211.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7,562.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7,497.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $99.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

