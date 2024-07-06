Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

AI opened at C$10.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.02. The company has a current ratio of 41.61, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81. The company has a market cap of C$476.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.21. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$9.76 and a 12-month high of C$11.69.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$25.19 million during the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 83.38%. Research analysts predict that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1699687 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

