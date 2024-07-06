Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 84 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of AutoNation worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AN. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 6.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in AutoNation by 18.3% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in AutoNation by 69.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AN opened at $156.96 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

