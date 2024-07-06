25,649 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,649 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of AppFolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,078,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,107,000 after acquiring an additional 76,934 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 421,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,988,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $38,458,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 6.6% in the first quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 205,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,774,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,492,000 after buying an additional 20,166 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ APPF opened at $252.58 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $256.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $2,502,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at $45,693,471.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 6,400 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $1,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,807.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,091 shares of company stock worth $27,953,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

