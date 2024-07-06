Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.16% of Power Integrations worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,073,000 after buying an additional 154,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,275,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,679,000 after buying an additional 123,988 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,236,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,501,000 after buying an additional 390,373 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 793,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $70.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.86. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $99.60.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $733,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,266.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $733,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,266.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

