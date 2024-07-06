Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.75 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,100. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $53.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

