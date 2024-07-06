Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Cadence Bank worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. New Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $437.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Cadence Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CADE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.