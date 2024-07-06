Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.81 Million Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.45 and a beta of 1.08. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FYBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

