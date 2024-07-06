Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.81 Million Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance
Shares of FYBR opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.45 and a beta of 1.08. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Communications Parent
About Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Communications Parent
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.