Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 1,011 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.19% of Wolfspeed worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

In other news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WOLF shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. Research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

