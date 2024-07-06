Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Insider Jeffrey P. Bezos Sells 1,463,437 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $200.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.99 and its 200-day moving average is $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 35,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

