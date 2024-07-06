Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 11,841 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,899 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 257,786 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $104.02 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $109.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

