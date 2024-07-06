Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $190.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $190.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.