abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $212.75

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.75 ($2.69) and traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.77). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.76), with a volume of 121,727 shares.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 212.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 206.28. The company has a market capitalization of £353.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,354.40 and a beta of 0.72.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24,000.00%.
Insider Activity
About abrdn Asian Income Fund
Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
