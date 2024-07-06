Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $105.69

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.69 ($1.34) and traded as high as GBX 106.60 ($1.35). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 106.60 ($1.35), with a volume of 501,674 shares trading hands.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £657.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 106.43.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

In related news, insider Christopher Waldron purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,648.62). Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.