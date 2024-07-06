Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $105.69

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.69 ($1.34) and traded as high as GBX 106.60 ($1.35). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 106.60 ($1.35), with a volume of 501,674 shares trading hands.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £657.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 106.43.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.
About Bluefield Solar Income Fund
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.
