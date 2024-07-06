Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $56.16

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.16 and traded as high as $59.81. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $59.70, with a volume of 2,970 shares.

Kuehne + Nagel International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $60.07.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Cuts Dividend

About Kuehne + Nagel International

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions.

