First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.78

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and traded as high as $41.39. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $41.25, with a volume of 6,792 shares traded.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $338.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
- What is a Special Dividend?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.