True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.17. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 16,000 shares.

True Drinks Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $845.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 10.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

