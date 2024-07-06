Scottish American Investment (LON:SCAM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $417.50

The Scottish American Investment Co PLC (LON:SCAM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.28) and traded as high as GBX 418.67 ($5.30). Scottish American Investment shares last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.28), with a volume of 170,822 shares traded.
Scottish American Investment Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 417.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 417.50. The company has a market capitalization of £603.25 million and a P/E ratio of 9.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.49.
About Scottish American Investment
The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
