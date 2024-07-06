OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $54.94

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and traded as high as $55.00. OSRAM Licht shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

OSRAM Licht Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $919.63 million for the quarter. OSRAM Licht had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 62.54%.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

