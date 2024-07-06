Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.09

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $12.48. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 9,928 shares.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25.

Anhui Conch Cement Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

