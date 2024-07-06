RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.70

RDL Realisation Plc (LON:RDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.70 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 61.80 ($0.78). RDL Realisation shares last traded at GBX 59.70 ($0.76), with a volume of 148,995 shares changing hands.
RDL Realisation Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.70.
About RDL Realisation
Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.
