Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.71

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and traded as high as $20.07. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 43,569 shares changing hands.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.