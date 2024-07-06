Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.71

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and traded as high as $20.07. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 43,569 shares changing hands.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDP. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 90.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $602,000.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

