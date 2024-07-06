Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $265.31

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.31 ($3.36) and traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.39). Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.39), with a volume of 874,898 shares changing hands.

Temple Bar Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 265.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 246.94. The company has a market cap of £765.01 million, a PE ratio of 920.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 8.76.

Temple Bar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Temple Bar’s payout ratio is 3,448.28%.

About Temple Bar

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

