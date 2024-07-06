Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$8.45. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares.

Victoria Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.30.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.