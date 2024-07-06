SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.39

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.39 and traded as high as C$22.49. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$22.34, with a volume of 92,917 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRU.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

