Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.22

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)'s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and traded as high as $9.29. Ooma shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 30,416 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Ooma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Ooma in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ooma Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.85 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ooma by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ooma by 52.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Ooma in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Ooma in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Ooma by 30.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ooma

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Featured Articles

