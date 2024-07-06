Cosmos (ATOM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.29 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $154.33 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $5.86 or 0.00010323 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00045405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.