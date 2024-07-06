Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Reaches $9.77 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $9.77 million and $32,797.43 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

