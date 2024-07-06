Terra Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.09 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $274.74 million and $20.09 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 786,728,395 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

