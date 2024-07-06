CashBackPro (CBP) Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $34.86 million and $188,602.61 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00013146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009025 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,729.64 or 1.00013700 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000968 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066833 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CBP is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.42578366 USD and is down -6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $149,811.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.