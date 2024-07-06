Stratis (STRAX) Market Capitalization Tops $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $23,297.89 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.88 or 0.05286994 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00045405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010323 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

