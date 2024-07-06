Ardor Price Reaches $0.0588 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $58.72 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0588 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00045405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010323 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.