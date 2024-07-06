Axie Infinity (AXS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $36.90 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $755.46 million and $36.90 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $5.12 or 0.00009025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00013146 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,729.64 or 1.00013700 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000968 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066833 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,578,530 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,571,645.59029302 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.95486376 USD and is up 7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $48,915,514.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.