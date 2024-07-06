Alpha Finance Lab 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.06 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $62.42 million and $1.06 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

