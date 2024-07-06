ERC20 Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $53.30 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $53.30 million and approximately $254.79 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 29% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00013146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00009025 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,729.64 or 1.00013700 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000968 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066833 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, "ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0493657 USD and is down -21.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,107.57 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

