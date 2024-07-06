Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.28 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,218,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,667,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,794,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 739,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,869,000 after purchasing an additional 305,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total transaction of $575,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:EFX opened at $242.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.26.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

