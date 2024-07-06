Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

