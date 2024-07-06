Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,638 shares of company stock worth $2,463,552 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $249.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $309.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.78%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

