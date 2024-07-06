Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Position Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Qualys worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after buying an additional 197,911 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Qualys by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 122,168 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Qualys by 201,932.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 117,121 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $18,844,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in Qualys by 1,806.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 81,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 77,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $661,414.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,743,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,531 shares of company stock worth $3,833,431. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $145.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.98.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.