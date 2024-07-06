Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $300.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.75. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.97 and a 12 month high of $316.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $216,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $216,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $372,662.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,359.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $23,001,340 over the last 90 days. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.